Indore: Chhanakya teaching ‘Kill your fear to win game’

Indore: Where there is an attempt to innovation, there is fear. This brings us to Chhanakya’s another saying “Always dominate your fear to win the game. When you see fear, kill it. Even if a snake is not poisonous, it should pretend to be venomous.” This gradually makes you what you are supposed be. Courage and knowledge are the most essential factors in any risk taking venture which can take one to higher level.

These are excerpts of Chhanakya’s teachings, which were presented by Dr. Pawan Kumar Singh during book review of ‘Management Learning’s from Chhankaya’. The book review was organised by Indore Management Association under IMA Reader’s clique amid presence of management students and people from corporate sector. Session’s narrator Dr Singh is a professor in Indian Institute of Management, Indore and has expertise in Organisational Behaviour & Human Resource Management. He has presented about 50 research papers in national and international seminars in India and abroad. He has also trained more than 8,000 executive participants and provided consultancy to various organisations.

Dr Singh said that growth and development have been an important part of management throughout the history. Legends of the past have blessed us with some of the most important principles of management. Chhanakya is one of them. He was a teacher, philosopher, economist etc whose lessons are still applicable in individual as well as business aspects.

Chhanakya advised “a man desiring flowers does not irrigate dead trees,” implying that one should not waste resources on unproductive things as one would not get anything out of it. Optimum use of resources has a great significance in today’s era of start ups.

Before starting any venture, one should follow Chhanakya’s another thumb rule, “when you are going to do any work, ask yourself three questions. Why am I doing it, what will be the result of it and will I be successful.” Purpose of the task and the expected results must be very clear to a manager. Before starting a venture one should consider and plan for all possible consequences that could occur and solutions to it. One who is able to foresee the path clearly is more likely to achieve the goal.

As per Chhanakya teachings knowledge comes from learning and learning comes from other’s mistakes. These learning give solutions. Observations on other’s deed and effect teach big lessons of life.