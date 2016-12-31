Indore: Charge-sheeting rate is inversely proportional to conviction rate

Indore: Additional chief judicial magistrate of Rae Bareli Abhishek Upadhyaya here on Friday gave his analysis of crime data saying charge-sheeting rate was inversely proportional to conviction rate.

“NCRB data from 1953-2015 on change in rate of crime indicates that charge-sheeting rate has shown an almost inversely proportional relation with conviction rate for most crime,” he said while delivering a lecture on ‘Economic analysis of criminal behavior’ with special reference to the Indian scenario at Indian Institute of Management Indore.

The lecture was organised as part of the economic lecture series regularly conducted by the institute.

Sharing an example of a case he recently worked on, Upadhyaya threw light upon pendency in Indian courts and the various conspicuous, institutional, and structural factors causing the same.

Upadhyaya spoke about the definition of crime and how it is a function of the probability of getting convicted and the probability of getting punished, among various other economic factors.

With various economics-based derivations, he demonstrated the importance of a criminal to prefer risk for him to commit a crime, and therefore, get deterred by an increase in the probability of getting convicted.

This, he added, would increase charge-sheeting rate and reduce social loss. Upadhyaya also mentioned that criminal act based on the principle of bounded rationality, and like everyone else, are not completely rational.

Answering questions asked by an audience fairly new to the arena of a combination of economics and criminal behavior, Upadhyaya left the participants with food for thought regarding various areas in criminal behavior that still seek attention and require research.