Indore: Chaos in MIMS as cop forces agitators out of campus

Indore: Chaos prevailed at Modern Institute of Medical Science (MIMS) on Monday after a policeman in civil dress forced demonstrators to vacate the campus. Agitators including medical students and staff, who were protesting against mismanagement and anomalies in the college, said that the cop misbehaved with females who participated in the demonstration.

Later, staff and students lodged a complaint at Kanadia police station but no FIR was registered in the incident till late night. According to student Saurabh Mandloi, 148 students of MBBS-2017 batch and more than 100 staff members had been protesting over non-conduction of a single classe so far and salary not being paid to faculties for a long time. “We had also staged protest at Chief Minister’s house in Bhopal over the issue a couple of days ago,” he said.

On Monday, a man posing himself as a cop accompanied by owner of the college, Ramesh Badlani asked the agitators to vacate the campus. “The unidentified cop misbehaved with the faculties and forced us to leave the campus. We have provided all the evidence to police against the errant cop but no action was taken against him till Monday night,” Mandloi said.

Meanwhile, Badlani said that scholarships of over Rs 1.25 crore were lying with the government. “I will release the salary to the faculties as soon as the fund is released by the government,” he remarked. He said that the college’s permission was revoked after giving admission to one batch. “We will hold a meeting with the agitators on Wednesday to solve the issue,” Badlani said. Kanadia police station in-charge M L Chouhan was unavailable for comment.