Indore: Chaos in ITI as 4,000 aspirants turn up for 300 jobs

Police called in to control situation; recruitment drive extended by a day

Indore: Chaos erupted in placement drive at Industrial Training Institute on Wednesday as nearly 4,000 candidates turned up on the campus against 300 posts on offer in a corporate company.

Police had to be called in to control the situation as aspirants staged protest and manhandled staff fearing missing the opportunity to secure job.

A team from Procter & Gamble visited the ITI at Nanda Nagar for open placement drive. The company had invited ITI pass outs from Indore division for 300 jobs across the state.

The institute expected that around 800 to 1,000 candidates would register themselves for the jobs. However, the turnout was quite huge.

“Around 4,000 candidates turned up at the college for the placement drive. We did not expect candidates turning out in such a large number. We had arranged facilities for a limited number of candidates,” said ITI principal Rajesh Kapil.

Candidates from places including Dhar, Jhabau, Pithampur and Sanver thronged the ITI. Seeing the unexpected crowd, the college management had to call police to manage the job seekers.

Placement drive extended by a day

Only 800-900 students could take written exams on Wednesday which was the first stage of two-stage selection process. The company asked remaining candidates to return on Thursday for exam. “The company has extended the placement drive by one day,” ITI principal said.

The recruiting team has also called eight to 10 company employees for written exams on Thursday. The plan is to hold exam for remaining candidates on Thursday, the principal said.

140 girls of govt college get job offers

As many as 140 girl students of Government Old Girl’s Degree College were offered jobs by half a dozen companies during two-day job fair organised on the campus. Principal Sumitra Waskel said that companies, including Amazon, Idea, One&One and Moneymaker offered jobs to PG and UG girls. She said that girls have been selected for different work profiles in the city. They have been offered packages ranging from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh.

THE REASON

Four employees of P&G company had arrived from Bhopal for placement drive. Seeing huge turnout, they announced written exams in groups of 170-200 students. The exam duration was of one-and-a-half hours. As the day passed, many students became apprehensive of getting an opportunity to write the exam. Hence, they indulged in pushing and shoving. The situation took a turn for the worse after someone announced that the company would only consider candidates with work experience. The announcement sparked immediate protests. The police force deployed on the campus immediately swung into action. The protesters were pacified after company officials announced that they were not only looking for experienced candidates but also for freshers.