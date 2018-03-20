Indore: “Changed working style in railway ministry, no more delay in projects,” says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Indore: “We have changed our working style in the ministry. Now, as soon as we get land for our projects, we will start working on them immediately. This will help us avoid lapse of granted funds due to delay which will ultimately benefit the public,” said railway minister Piyush Goyal in a chat with this Free Press correspondent on the sidelines of inauguration ceremony of various railway projects in city on Saturday.

However, on pointing out the delay in ongoing gauge conversion work in Mhow-Sanawad section, the minister turned visibly unhappy and held the reluctant officials responsible for the unnecessary stretching of deadlines.

He said that “Now, all the projects will complete on time as the practice of delaying projects is over. After all, my main focus is on starting the work immediately after acquiring land so that the funds granted for projects won’t get lapsed and be used in serving the public.”

Giving credit to PM Narendra Modi, Goyal said that “He (PM) has taught us this way of working which we are following to the best. We are ensuring the entire fund is spent on the projects and won’t go waste like earlier.”

It may be noted that during the foundation stone laying ceremony of Indore-Ujjain track doubling and Indore-Ratlam via Fatehabad electrification projects held at the city railway station on Saturday, the railway minister had to face the ire of LS speaker Sumitra Mahajan due to lacklustre attitude of the railway officers concerned delaying the GC project of Mhow-Sanawad section.

High ranking sources informed that following the Mahajan’s criticism, Goyal reprimanded top officials, including GM of Western Railway, AK Gupta, CEO (construction) MK Gupta and DRM RN Sunkar associated with the construction department.

Following strict instruction by the railway minister, the GM and DRM both stayed back in the city even on Sunday to review and streamline the works. They also visited Mhow railway station to review the ongoing GC work of the Mhow-Sanawad section and discussed alignment and other technicalities of the project with the officers concerned. The sources further informed that some tenders for upcoming and proposed projects are likely to be floated very shortly.