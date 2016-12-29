Indore: Centre to provide shelter to one crore people till 2019

Manawar: About five crore people in the rural areas of the country have no shelters and the Centre would provide houses to about one crore rural residents till 2019 under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Gramin). Under the scheme, this year the government is distributing the approval letters to 35 lakh people and it aims to give houses to 33.5lakh people during next two years and till 2022, over five crore people will get the houses in rural areas under this scheme.

The state government on a single day distributed the housing approval letters to 3.35 lakh people on Wednesday under this scheme, said Union rural development minister Narendra Singh Tomar during the approval letter distribution programme here in which beneficieries of four districts got the letters. On this occasion, chief guest Shivraj Singh Chauhan was also present.

Rich tributes were paid to veteran BJP leader and ex-CM Sunderlal Patwa on his sad demise on Wednesday

Tomar also appreciated the works being done by CM Chauhan in the state. Paying his tributes to Patwa, the CM said he lived only for the benefit of the common man and dedicated his whole life to the nation and the party.

Chouhan said, “Today the Union and state governments are working only for the benefit of the poor and common people of the nation. The government has decided to provide shelter to all people who do not have a house.

Under the PM’s scheme, the state government is distributing the housing approval letters to 31,000 beneficiaries of four districts today and all over the state total 3.35 lakh beneficiaries will be distributed the approval letters today,” Chauhan added.

State rural development minister Gopal Bhargava also addressed the beneficiaries’ convention. Lok Sabha members Savitri Thakur, Gajendra Patel, MLAs Ranjna Baghel, Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, Neena Verma, Wel Singh Bhuria, Madho Singh Dabar, Dilip Singh Bilwal, district panchayat president Malati Patel, district BJP president Raj Barfa and all the district level administrative officials were present at the event, apart from thousands of beneficiaries from across the region.