Indore: Centre denies increased intake of 50 MBBS seats to SAIMS

Indore: In a major setback to Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, an order issued by ministry of health and family welfare stated that the college cannot admit more than 100 students in the course for session 2018-19. The college had recognition for 100 seats in MBBS course, which were increased to 150 in session 2016-17.

Through an order dated August 31, 2017, the ministry citing shortcomings debarred the institute from admitting students against increased intake from 100-150 for 2017-18 and 2018-19.

The institute had challenged this order by the ministry in Supreme Court, which on September 18, 2017, stated, “Medical Council of India (MCI) shall carry out inspection within three months (at the college) and if it notices any deficiency, it shall bring it to the notice of the petitioner-institution and grant it sometime to rectify the same. After recommendation is sent by MCI, the central government shall take a decision…”

The court had also stated that the petitioner institution should be provided adequate opportunity of hearing so that it can put forth its case before any adverse decision is taken. Following the court’s order, an MCI team inspected the college on December 18-19, 2017, and pointed 15 types of deficiencies.

In its report to the ministry on May 28, MCI stated that since the college is not fulfilling the requirements for 100 MBBS seats, it would not be advisable to allow it to admit students against the increased intake from 100 to 150 for 2018-19. The college was granted an opportunity of hearing on May 29. A Hearing Committee observed that it would be appropriate to accept MCI’s recommendation of not to allow admission against increased intake from 100 to 150.

Under secretary to Government of India DVK Rao passed an order stating that central government, after considering the recommendation of MCI and the observation of the Hearing Committee, has decided “not to renew the permission for admission of fresh batch of students against increased intake, that is, 100-150 MBBS students at SAIMS for the academic session 2018-19.”

The government, however, gave liberty to the college to apply afresh for next academic year strictly as per provisions of IMC Act, 1956. When contacted, a SAIMS officer wishing anonymity said that they have challenged the government’s order of not granting renewal of recognition at Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court.