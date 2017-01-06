Indore: Central team puts city to test for cleanliness

Indore: Armed with hi-tech gadgets, a five-member team from Quality Council of India (QCI) on Thursday carried out survey to examine cleanliness and sanitation situation in the city.

The team members inspected various spots, took feedback from citizens on garbage management system and sanitation situation in the city and clicked photographs of different sites from hand-held gadgets, uploading the same on QCI website from the spot.

The entire survey report was being prepared online. No paper was used by the team members to note down anything during the survey.

The members divided themselves in separate teams and toured the city.

They went on to make physical verification of claims made by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) regarding door-to-door garbage collection and construction of more than 12,500 individual and public toilets in the city.

The officials of IMC, who accompanied the team members, were not allowed to be in the proximity where feedback from the citizens was being taken by them.

The feedback was recorded on mobile phones and tablets and sent to New Delhi using some app.

IMC officials said that the team members were carrying GPS enabled handsets and were visiting those sites which were being suggested to them online from New Delhi.

It was believed that the QCI team, which had carried out confidential inspection at the city on Wednesday, was suggesting spots to the team came here for formal review of sanitation and cleanliness situation.

After touring the city, the team members went to trenching ground where a hillock of garbage is located.

Post-inspection, the team members met IMC officials and collected records pertaining to measures taken by them to keep the city clean and hygienic.

Under Swachh Survekshan programme, ranking would be awarded to the city on the outcome of the survey report.

As part of the Swachh programme, about 500 cities across the country are to be granted rankings for cleanliness and sanitation. The cities are to be evaluated by collection of data from municipal bodies, data collected from direct observation by central teams and citizen feedback.

All these three put together have 111 parameters and the maximum marks that a city can get are 2,000.

Indore city, which was ranked 25th across the country in last survey, is aiming high, given the works done by it to deal with garbage menace and check open defecation.

“The visiting team was all praise for the steps taken by us to keep the city clean and hygienic. They were provided the data related to the number of public and individual toilets constructed by us and how garbage generated in the city is disposed off,” additional municipal commissioner Rohan Saxena said adding that they were confidant of getting better ranking this time.

