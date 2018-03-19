Indore: Central Command annual sailing regatta concludes

Indore: The three-day Central Command annual sailing regatta concluded on Sunday at the Berchha Lake under the aegis of Army War College, Mhow.

The grand finale race was flagged off by Lt Gen Rajeev Sabherwal, VSM, Commandant, Military College of Tele Communication Engineering (MCTE), Mhow.

The race witnessed some intense competition between sailing teams from Army War College, Infantry School, MCTE, Uttar Bharat and Madhya Bharat Area, 6 Mountain Division and Central Command troops.

Instituted in 2005, the Central Command Sailing Regatta is a flagship event in the annual sailing calendar of the command. It aims at inculcating a spirit of adventure, watermanship and camaraderie amongst various institutions under the command.

Over the years, the defence services have been largely dominating the sport. Tarapore, Motiwala, Dutta and Pillai are some of the renowned servicemen who have made yeoman contribution to sailing at the International and national level.

The sailing event had a total of ten teams participating. The races were witnessed by a number of senior Army officers, ladies and veterans. Lt Gen Rajeev Chopra, AVSM, Commandant, Infantry School, presented the trophy and prizes to the winners.

The overall sailing trophy was won by a team from Uttar Bharat Area, while the overall Kayaking trophy was won by the Army War College, Mhow. The Sailing competition was won by Sapper Nepal Singh and Sapper Manbender Singh of Uttar Bharat Area team. Lieutenant Girijeshand Sapper Anu Kumar from 6 Mountain Division came second.

The Kayaking race (Singles) was won by SepoyRaju Morang of Army War College and the runner up was Naik Bharat Ram of central command troops. The winners in kayaking (pairs) were sepoy Rabinath Basumatary and sepoy Jitu Ram Roy, while the runners up were sepoy Phukan Bargoyari and sepoy N Johnson Singh.

Maj Gen Mandip Singh, VSM dean, Manjari Shukla, Brig VPS Kaushik, SM, Col Sandeep Totlani and other army officers and their family members were also present.