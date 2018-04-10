Indore: CEC admits lapses in MP voter list, assures revision

Indore: Chief election commissioner O P Rawat on Monday admitted there are discrepancies in the electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh and assured they will be rectified before the assembly elections scheduled in the state later this year.

About 6.7 lakh ineligible voters have been identified during verification of electoral rolls carried out in the state from March 15 to April 7, 2018.

“After a probe, ineligible names will be removed from the list and new names will be added so that a correct voter list can be prepared,” he told mediapersons during the 58th foundation day programme of Indore Press Club. Asked whether he considers finding a large number of ineligible voters a serious matter, Rawat said this can be looked in another way.

“This figure is not very high given the number of voters in the state. There are lapses in revision of the rolls,” he remarked. He said there are more than five crore voters in Madhya Pradesh and among them only 6.7 lakh voters were found ineligible.

Speaking further, he said this number is less and moreover many of them have passed away but their names had not been deleted from the list. Responding to a query, he said voter list will be rectified and suggestions will be taken from political parties and people concerned in this regard. To another query, Rawat said process is underway to link Aadhaar number with the individual voter’s ID card.

Asked about the suggestion of conducting the Lok Sabha and assembly polls simultaneously, he said, “Unless necessary amendments are made in the Constitution and laws, it is not proper for us to comment on the issue.” Earlier in the day, Rawat took suggestions from seven political parties including ruling BJP and main Opposition Congress party on the issue of electoral rolls and poll process. MP Chief Electoral Officer Saleena Singh has recently said a total of 6.73 lakh ineligible voters were identified in the state.

‘Logistic support will be required’

Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat on Monday said simultaneous elections will require amendments in the law. Hs said a legal frame work including amendment in the Constitution and amendments in People’s Representations Act 1951 will be required. Also, a huge logistic support will be needed.

He said that to comply with decision of the Supreme Court, a decision has been taken to hold all elections with Voter Verification Paper Trail (VVPT) machines to ensure free and fair elections. Rawat said staff of 500 people in ECI holds election in the country.

Indore is nursery for learners, helps in moving high

Ex-collector of Indore, Rawat became nostalgic while addressing the a large gathering of intellectuals. He said that this city is a nursery for very one including people from administrative, political or journalism area. The learning received in Indore, helps in achieving big in life and also becoming a elevated person. The learning did in Indore does value addition in personality.

World wonders bloodless transfer of power in India

Rawat inform that just staff of 500 people in ECI holds election in the country, with the help of employees and officers hired from government departments. This is not a simple thing. When I participate in workshops on conduction of election held in abroad, participants asked with surprise, how do you do so, a free and fair election and bloodless transfer of power.

Delegation of 7 parties meets CEC

Earlier in the day, Rawat met to delegation of 6 political parties to receive their suggestions for holding free and fair state assembly election at Divisional Commissioner Office. On this occasion Chief Election Officer of MP Salina Singh, Deputy Election Commissioner Sandip Saxena, and Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Dubey.

The delegation of BJP, Congress, BSP, CPI, CPI (M) and NCP. Broadly all demands for honest revision of electoral roll. They also apprised about the problem of Booth Level Officers (BLO) and demands for rationalization of polling booths. Rawat head the suggestions-demands of delegations and assured to act seriously.