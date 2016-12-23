Indore: CCTV cameras help control crime in Ranipura area

Indore: Crimes like loot and bag snatchings are common in Ranipura area. Shops are also targeted by con men and relieved of valuables. However, the traders said that there has been a drop in crimes in recent times after the installation of CCTV cameras and alertness of traders.

The market is always crowded and scores of businessmen go there for business purpose. Often they carry huge amount of cash for business purpose and the robbers target them often.

A trader, on the condition of anonymity, said that though a policeman is posted there but he is often seen extorting money from loading rickshaw drivers. In November 2012, unidentified men stabbed shop owner Mustafa Ali when he was about go home after closing his shop. Traders of the market staged a demonstration against Kotwali police and demanded immediate arrest of the accused.

A woman went to ‘My Crockery’ shop to change some items which she claimed was purchased from the same shop. The shop owner allowed the woman to change the items she brought. After the woman left his shop, the shop owner noticed that a box containing similar items kept outside the shop missing. He soon realised that he had been cheated. However, the act was captured in the CCTV cameras but no arrest was made.

Pankaj Jain, a trader from Barwah, said that though he never had such experience, he is very careful and keeps an eye on suspicious men.

Girish Agarwal, a trader from Mhow, said that he visits the market every week. He moves around the market carefully and feels it is safer now as CCTV cameras are there.

Major crimes

On November 18, 2016 Central Kotwali Police had arrested Sagar, Balvinder and Bharat in connection with Rs 1.90 lakh loot. Police claimed that Sagar was employed in a firecracker shop. When he was travelling along with his employer, two men looted their cash. The men later turned out to be Sagar’s associates. On October 15, 2016 Gulshan Buddhraj, a trader from Nagda, had come to Ranipura with Rs 80,000 cash. While he was busy in some business deal, someone stolen his bag.

What they say

Bag snatchings were common in the market earlier and one of my customers was also targeted. But it has dropped considerably now.

Rahul Ram, Businessman

There was a bag snatching incident a year ago in my shop. CCTV cameras have been installed and the traders are also alert now.

Kishan Bhatia, Trader

No crimes have been reported in the past one year and a cop is deployed here who keeps an eye on suspicious persons.

Sunil Bhatia, Trader

Though crimes have considerably reduced, people still need to be alert and keep an eye on suspicious persons for security and safety.

Ghanshyam Sharma, Trader