Indore: CBSE circular directs schools to appoint special teacher at earliest

Indore: A recent circular signed by deputy secretary (affiliation) of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Jai Prakash Chaturvedi reminded the CBSE affiliated schools about appointing mandatory special educators in their schools.

While stating that “CBSE has observed many schools affiliated to it are not adhering to the provision concerning appointment of special educators,” the circular reminded “Rule 13(11) of Affiliation By-laws of Board directs all the affiliated schools to mandatory appoint ‘special educators’ to ensure quality education for all students, including children with special needs and as per Section 3, 8(c) and 9 (c) of the Right to Education Act, 2009 facilitate effective and meaningful inclusion of children with disabilities in schools.”

Chaturvedi in the notice further alerted the schools by saying “Your attention is invited to the affiliation by-laws, which directs to promote inclusion of students with disabilities or special needs in the normal school as per provisions of the ‘Persons with disabilities Act 1995’ and in conformity with National Policy of Education.”

He also directed the management and the head of CBSE affiliated schools to strictly follow the provisions in question and make immediate appointment of special educators in their respective school(s). “The above provision may be brought to the knowledge of school managing committee for strict compliance,” Chaturvedi noted.

Meanwhile, discussing the scenario of special teachers in schools, homemaker Sandhya Kate said “My son Krishna had his foot amputated and had hand grafting after we survived a terrible bus accident. He studies in a CBSE affiliated school, where they do not have any special teacher. However, the staff has been nice to him.” She also strongly felt that special teachers must be made available in every school.

Sharing her son’s experience, entrepreneur Bharti Thatte said “My son Saransh suffered from epilepsy and I sent him to a normal CBSE affiliated school, as sending him to a special school would make him feel awkward.

It was tough because no CBSE affiliated schools in the city have special educators to help kids.” She too echoed Sandhya on the urgent need of special teachers in every school.