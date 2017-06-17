Indore: CBSE asks schools to celebrate Yoga Day; practice yoga round the year

Indore: In order to ensure students are inculcated with Indian culture, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised schools to celebrate International Yoga Day on their school premises on June 21.

In a notice to its affiliated schools, the board said “The United Nations has declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga and it is being celebrated worldwide since the year 2015.”

The circular further quoted that “Yoga, a Sanskrit word meaning union, is one of the old disciplines that India gifted to the world. It uses breathing techniques, exercise and meditation to improve health and happiness. Considering its significance for masses, the International Day of Yoga will be celebrated this year as well on June 21.”

CBSE also suggested various activities to celebrate the occasion, including mass yoga demonstration on the school premises from 7-8 am on the day and asked its schools to participate in the online yoga quiz contest held between June 15 and 21, in the run-up to International Yoga Day on June 21.

The notice further asked the schools to make yoga a part of their daily routine and continue its practice round the year, besides celebrating it on the International Day of Yoga. Emphasising more on the ancient practice, the ministry of AYUSH has also come up with ‘Common Yoga Protocol’ to promote scientific practice of yoga. This protocol has been designed to ensure maximum health benefits in minimum time of practice for an individual.

Notably, in previous curriculum, Yoga was added as a subject in every student’s continuous and comprehensive evaluation marks (CCE). Though CCE system has been scrapped, the board hinted at continuing Yoga as a part of physical education activity.