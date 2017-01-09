Indore: CAT-16 result to be announced this week

Indore: Common admission test (CAT)-2016, a gateway to 20 IIMs and more than 100 non-IIM institutes that accept CAT scores for admissions, would be announced anytime soon. The CAT-2016 notification had mentioned that the results would be out in the second week of January 2017.

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, that orgnaised the CAT with the help of its software partner Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), signaled that it would stick to the schedule. “There will not be any delay in the results,” IIM Bangalore said.

CAT was conducted on December 4, last year across 138 cities across the country.

As many as 2,32,434 candidates had registered for CAT-2016, the highest number of registrations for the test in last seven years.

Admission to the 2-year PGP programmes in IIMs are based on a rigorous selection process depending on CAT score, personal interview (PI), written ability test (WTA) and group discussions (GD).

CAT scores are used by the IIMs primarily for shortlisting candidates for the post-graduate programme. As per Government of India norms, IIMs reserve 15% seats for SC candidates, 7.5% seats for ST candidates and 27% seats for NC-OBC candidates. 3% seats are also reserved for persons with disabilities.

IIM-I to give 20% weightage to CAT score

IIM Indore amended criteria for admission in PGP for 2017-19 batch with stating that it would consider CAT scores even in the final stage of admission process, something which it has not been doing for past three years.

Since 2013, the institute had stopped considering CAT score in the final round of the selection process.

It used to give weightage to CAT score only in the initial stage of admission process apart from other parameters.

But this year, the institute has gone back to the old process of admission with deciding to give 20 percent weightage to CAT score in the first and final stages of admission process.