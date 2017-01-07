Indore: Casual approach of DAVV leads to Rs 8 cr grant loss

Indore: Causing an irreparable loss to its expansion plan, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) failed to utilise a major portion of Rs 13.5 crore grant sanctioned by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in 2012 under XII five-year development plan.

In last five years, the DAVV could spend merely Rs 4.5 crore and earmarked Rs 48 lakh for internet facility in its hostels and Rs 52 lakh for civic works.

Due to slow utilisations of grants, the UGC halted further installment of funds to the university, amounting to Rs 8 crore, which now will not be allocated to the DAVV.

Consequently, there will be no new books, no new equipment in labs, no news hostels and other facilities in the DAVV throughout the year. In other words, the DAVV will remain in limbo in 2017.

Following an impactful presentation by the then vice chancellor DP Singh before a committee of UGC in 2012, the DAVV had managed to get an approval of Rs 13.5 crore grant for five years.

This grant had to be allocated in installment to the university. By 2013, the UGC allocated a total of Rs 5.5 crore to the DAVV with instructions that the grant should be spent and utilizations certificates of the expenditure should be sent to it in every six months.

The UGC had cleared that further installments of the grant would be based on submission of utilization certificates of previously sent installments.

Ironically, the DAVV till 2015 could utilise about Rs 1 crore only.

Taking a serious note, the then vice chancellor in July 2015 had made School of Electronics head Prof Abhay Kumar in-charge of development section through which grant is spent.

He expedited the utilization of grant and by August 2016 spent Rs 3.5 crore more and sent utilization certificates to the UGC. The UGC was also informed that remaining Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for setting up internet facility and civic works. With this, the DAVV sought remaining Rs 8 crore grants from the UGC. But this funding agency did not give any further grant.

“Why would the UGC release further installments after observing that the university could not spend Rs 5.5 crore of initially grant in four years. It may have observed that the varsity would not be able to spend remaining Rs 8 crore by March 31, 2017 hence withheld the grant,” a senior professor said wishing anonymity.

A general depression has set in on the campus among the studious and scholarly faculty and students due to this careless action by university administration.

They unanimously are of the view this lacunae in spending grants time will certainly cause an immeasurable and irreparable damage to the whole academic process as this will be a zero year as far as new books, new equipment for laboratory experimentation and other infrastructure are concerned.

The failure to spend UGC grants will also hit the universities prospects of retaining top rating from National Assessment and Accreditation Agency (NAAC).