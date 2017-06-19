Indore: Cash loading firm staffer, aide held for stealing Rs 10 Lakh from ATMs

Indore: Joint team of city crime branch and Juni Indore police station on Sunday have arrested two persons, including an employee of ATM cash loading company, who were on the run after stealing Rs 10 lakh from the ATM booths.

ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said that the incident was reported by a senior official of Writer Safeguard Private Limited to Juni Indore police officials on April 12 last. He accused company employee Sadeep Sharma of Chhota Bangarda of taking away more than Rs 10 lakh from various ATM machines by using the password given by the company.

During investigation, the crime branch found that Sadneep worked with the company for eight months and was entrusted with the responsibility of loading cash in ATM machines in the city along with other employees.

According to norms, the company provides its employees with a password to load cash in ATM machines, which could be shared only between two employees.

Though Sandeep did not receive the password himself from the company, but somehow managed to steal it from one of his team members Nitin Rathore and stole cash from ATMs at Kothari Market, Narsingh Bazaar and Rau by using the password. According to police, Sandeep took away Rs 10, 41,700 from three ATM machines, while his colleague Nitin had no idea of what Sandeep did on the sly.

However, police team managed to arrest Sandeep following a tip off, who during interrogation confessed his crime and also spilled the beans about another accomplice involved in the theft. Later, the team arrested Sandeep’s friend Shakil Shah, who revealed that he received Rs 3 lakh from Sandeep after the theft and had ran away from the city along with his family. Effort is on to nab Sandeep’s wife Reena, who received Rs 5 lakh from the booty.