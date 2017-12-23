Indore: Carolling all the way to usher Santa in

Indore: With the arrival of winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, preparations and celebrations for Christmas are in full swing in city.

Gifted with the long weekend prior to Christmas on Monday, families have organised gatherings, trips and even designed games to celebrate the grant coming of the Santa Claus.

People do have plans for the occasion but in their own way; from decorating homes and offices with Christmas tree and chiming bells to formal religious gathering at church. Many groups of women are walking down the streets and meeting neighbours while carolling to usher the festival in.

Magic lies in togetherness

While people are gradually losing touch with each other and more in touch with their phones, Christmas is a time that brings them together to experience bonds and celebrate life. Explaining the importance of festival, father Dr John Paul said, “Christmas revives life that is often lost in the process of sustaining survival.”

He explained that life is in the moments spent with family and friends. “Magic that Christmas brings is true because everyone can experience true happiness and joy if they just take a moment and count their blessing,” Paul said.

All about sweets and savoury

City of food lovers cannot consider celebrating a festival without its extravagant cuisine and treats. Discussing her favourite part of the fest, teacher Salome Vickart talked about food. “I love sweet and savoury treats of Christmas, everything from traditional Christmas cake to curries like ‘Kodi Kura’,” Salome said.

She explained that variety of treats are made at home and shared with friends and family. “Maybe the part that we get to eat it with friends and family makes it more fun and adds a flavour of love to the portion that Christmas food is delicious,” Salome said. She added that special Christmas family meal is traditionally an important part of the holiday’s celebration.

Surprises galore for dear ones

Sharing his preparation for making Christmas special, engineer Savio Ignetious said, “I am buying presents for everyone and planning to surprise them.” His work keeps him away from Indore for over six months in a year. “Though I spend just some months in India, Christmas is the time when I am always home with my family and friends enjoying comfortable meals and cosy movies,” Ignetious said.