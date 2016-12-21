Indore: Careless driving creates traffic snarls

Indore: Haphazard driving by bus drivers, auto drivers and other vehicle owners results in jams often at Sarwate bus stand. Though cops are deployed in the area, no action is taken against errant drivers. People doing business in the area are the most affected.

Since there is no parking lot in the area, people visiting restaurants park their vehicles outside haphazardly adding their quota to the chaos. The traffic pressure is quite high due to bus stand and railway station located in the area.

Gautam Chouhan, a resident of Choti Gwaltoli, said that when buses leave Sarwate bus stand, they park on the road waiting to pick passengers and thus block the road for incoming buses as well as for other vehicles.

Deepak Dube, a commuter, said that the situation remains chaotic throughout the day and seeing off a family or friend at bus stand is a painful task as there is no proper parking and traffic is haphazard.

Bhupendra Rajawat said that people park haphazardly in front of restaurants narrowing the road and sometimes it is too difficult to drive through on a two-wheeler. Evenings are particularly problematic and police should take action against errant drivers.