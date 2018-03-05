Indore: Careers orientation workshop @ St Paul Institute

Indore: A free workshop on orientation in careers in modern management and business analytics was organised by Christ Institute of Management, LAVASA of Pune at St Paul Institute of Professional Studies in Lalaram Nagar Road area in city on Sunday. Institute’s Shyam Nair said that “Business analytics is a fast growing and high demand career option. The field is equally open to those willing to update their skills in programming, statistics and management.”

Nair said that the workshop focused on upcoming career options and dual specialisation courses in marketing, finance and human resources provided by the Christ Institute of Management. The workshop was followed by an on-spot interview camp. The workshop provided a platform for the students to interact with experts in the field and clarify their queries.