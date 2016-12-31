Indore: Career of Government Law College students in jeopardy

Indore: In a blatant violation of admission norms, Government Law College here enrolled more students than the permissible number, putting career of many pupils in jeopardy. More surprisingly, admissions had been granted without obtaining recognition from the Bar Council of India (BCI), a regulatory body for law courses in the country.

The college has been issued show cause notice by the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). This college runs LLB, BA-LLB, BBA-LLB and LLM courses.

None of these courses of the college have recognition from the BCI yet admissions were awarded. This came to fore when the college sent a list of its students to the DAVV requesting to hold exams for them.

When the DAVV sought recognition letter of the BCI, the college started misleading the varsity officials.

When the list submitted by the college was checked it came to fore that the Institute had admitted 212 students in LLB course against the intake capacity of 180.

When questioned on this, the college officials informed the DAVV that the state government had permitted government colleges to increase 20 percent seats on their own so they hiked seats in LLB course.

Taken aback by the information, the varsity informed the college that government order was for traditional and not for professional courses. The college was also informed that the state government can’t increase seats in courses regulated by central regulatory bodies.

The DAVV also learnt that the college admitted 60 students in BBA-LLB course started on the campus from session 2016-17 without seeking BCI’s go-ahead.

Also, that the 60 admitted students in LLM course against the intake capacity of 40.

“We are not surprised but shocked by the way irregularities were carried out by a government college in admissions. We have issued show cause notice to the college asking it to present its side,” deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare said.

He added that if the reply of the college was not found satisfactory, the varsity would have to inform the BCI and state government about the matter.

Similarly, show cause notice has been served on Liberal College that has also admitted students in law courses but has not produced recognition letter of the BCI.