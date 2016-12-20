Indore: Campaign to inculcate culture, tradition in youths on anvil

Khachrod: All India Shri Rajendra Jain Youth Council’s (AISRJYC) regional unit meeting concluded with the resolutions of projects related to social service. It was decided to conduct a campaign to associate the new generation to traditions, values, culture and innovation.

Energy minister and council’s national vice chairman Paras Jain was the chief guest. Council’s provincial president Ramesh Dhariwal chaired the meet. The meeting commenced as provincial general secretary Sudhir Ladha introduced the activities of the organisation and was addressed by national general secretary Ashok Shrishrimal, provincial chairman Suresh Tanted, organisation minister Praveen Sanghvi, vice president Mohit Tanted and minister Anil Dhariwal. Paras Jain also inaugurated the Jayantsen garden at Shri Raj Rajendra Jayantsen Vidhyapeeth Campus which has been created in the school n the memory of Lt Kishore Kheemawat.