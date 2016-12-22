Indore: Cafe owners booked for serving hookah

Indore: Two cafe owners were on Wednesday booked for allegedly serving banned hookah to customers here.

“The cafes were situated at Madhumilan square have been booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC by Gwaltoli area police. After we found them serving hookah to people, in a search,” Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Anil Banwaria said.

The district administration has banned hookah bars and shisha lounges in May 2011 as it posed danger to health of the youth and also disturbed peace and tranquility.