Indore: Cabinet to meet at Hanuwantiya today

Khandwa: In order to encourage aqua tourism in the state, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet would meet at the newly developed aqua tourist spot, Hanuwantiya on Friday.

Hanuwantiya is an island in the backwaters of Indira Sagar Dam in Khandwa district, situated about 45 kilometre from district headquarters.

Addressing media persons here at Khandwa district headquarters, district collector Swati Meena said the meeting will be held at Chief Minister Tourism Development Corporation office. All the security and other arrangements are in place, she added.

Notably, Hanuwantiya in Khandwa district has been hosting this high profile Cabinet meeting for the second time. Earlier, in February 2016, Madhya Pradesh Cabinet had held a meeting on a cruise in the backwaters of the dam at Hanuwantiya.

The February-2016 meeting, which was chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, had decided to constitute a tourism cabinet to translate state’s tourism potential into reality.

The Madhya Pradesh government has held month long ‘Jal-Mahotsav’ at Hanuwantiya which ended on January 15. This was the second water tourism fest after the development of facilities at this spot.

During this month-long fest, various events like water sports, island camping along with adventure activities like hot air ballooning, para-sailing, para-motors, star gazing, water skiing, jet skiing, water Burma bridge and others were organised.

More than 100 islands have come up in the backwaters of this dam, which is one of the biggest reservoirs in Asia. The island formation starts from Hanuwantiya, which is surrounded by backwaters from three sides.