Indore: Cabinet gives nod to formation of NDA, 6 new missions

Khandwa: Long wait for Nimar Development Authority (NDA) is going to end soon, as government has given nod for its formation during a state cabinet meeting held here at Hanuwantiya, an aqua tourist spot in Khandwa district, on Friday.

The decision has been taken in order to boost over-all development of Nimar region, as the formation of NDA will facilitate planned development of roads, electricity, water, health, education beside other basic infrastructure. The authority while preparing development schemes will ensure its implementation as well.

The Cabinet also approved decision to make new six missions including Micro Irrigation, Agro Forestry, Youth Empowerment, Health, Housing and Narmada Seva Mission.

Following an hour long meeting, jubilant Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan himself announced about the ambitious plan in the offing. He said public representatives from this region have repeatedly raised this agenda at different platforms since long to get only assurance from us. But, today we are fulfilling our promise on the bank of holy Narmada river on the auspicious occasion of Narmada Jayanti.

Speaking to media persons here, the CM said eastern and western Nimar region, including Khandwa, Burhanpur, Khargone and Barwani districts will be benefited from these missions.

Chouhan said we had called for recommendations from the various departments. State government will design micro-irrigation mission and under this four departments – Water Resources, Narmada Valley Development, Agriculture and Horticulture departments to increase Micro Irrigation area. A target to increase micro irrigation capacity from75 thousand hectares annually to 4-5 lakh hectares annually is proposed in the state.

In order to encourage meritorious students in the state, Chouhan declared that state government will bear all the education expense of students those who would score more than 85 per cent in their exams. However, students those who fail to score 85 per cent need not worry, as state government will give them interest-free education loan for higher studies and once they complete their education and get job, they need to repay this loan to the state government.

Earlier, Chouhan accompanied by his wife Sadhana Singh Chouhan and members of the Cabinet performed Maa Narmada aarti on the occasion of Narmada Jayanti. He also administered an oath to conserve Narmada and other rivers, plant saplings on the banks of Narmada, make efforts to maintain cleanliness and to check pollution. The contingent also performed abhishek and pujan and sang Narmadashtak to offer prayers to the holy river.

Missions at a glance

Micro Irrigation: Co-ordinated efforts will be made by water resources, Narmada valley development, agriculture and horticulture departments to increase micro irrigation area.

Agro Forestry: Agro forestry will be encouraged to double farmers’ income.

Youth Empowerment: Efforts will be made to link youths with employment through skill development

Health: Efforts will be made for 50 per cent reduction in child and mother mortality rate in the next 5 years.

Housing: Land and houses will be provided to all the homeless persons on confessional rates till 2022.

Narmada Seva: Works related to plantation, proper disposal of sewage water, purification of ghats and sanitation arrangements at wide level will be undertaken.