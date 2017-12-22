Indore: Bus drivers pledge for safe and responsible driving

Indore: In the wake of rising safety issues in public transport, especially concerning women, a city-based NGO Jwala organised an oath taking ceremony for drivers and conductors of public buses and other vehicles at AiCTSL office on Thursday. The ceremony, aimed at reminding bus conductors and drivers about their responsibilities towards passengers as well as the commuters, was aptly named ‘Mai Rakshak’.

Discussing their ugly experiences, some women complained about overloading and subsequent intrusion of men into the women’s section in the ibuses and city buses. Recalling one such incident in ibus, homemaker Yogita Lahoti said, “I remember the harrowing scene when females were literally herded to remain confined in their tiny section due to overcrowding of passengers in the bus.”

She rued that “Such overloading is common in the city buses, mainly during the evening hours, and in such cases conductors unexceptionally favour men, adding woes to the women passengers.” “I can recall at least one such incident when a chaos broke out after one of the girls fought with a man, who was pushing her roughly towards the women’s section, with the bus conductor favouring the man. Moreover, adding insult to injury the conductor at last asked the girl to get down despite she having a valid ticket for the journey,” Yogita said.

She haplessly concluded that these kinds of incident have been an order of the day but very few girls raise their voice as they hardly get any support from the fellow passengers or the bus crew. Discussing the need for responsible driving, physiotherapist Dr Jyoti Sharma said, “Most people face difficulty in their back after travelling in buses because of potholes and jumps.With responsible driving, these injuries can be reduced.”

Talking about the event, Dr Divya Gupta said, “Number of accidents and casualties because of speeding and improper driving is ever increasing and drivers need to understand their responsibility as they literally become the keeper of many lives while on the wheel.” The event was thus organised to remind them of their responsibility, she explained. Supporting the cause, manager at AiCTSL, Mala Thakur joined the event and also, urged the bus drivers to drive responsibly.