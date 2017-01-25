Indore: Burglar held, Rs 2.5 lakh worth ornaments recovered

Indore: The police nabbed a notorious burglar and recovered Rs 2.5 lakh worth of gold and silver ornaments from his possession here on Tuesday. The accused, booked under various sections of the IPC, is under interrogation.

According to the police, on December 29, 2016 Mohammad Mubarik of Geeta Nagar Extension, Chandan Nagar filed a complaint regarding a burglary at his house.

As the police began probing the matter, an informer told them that a man was trying to sell gold and silver ornaments at throwaway prices.

Based on the information, a police team went to the spot and nabbed Tausif Mansoori of Geeta Nagar Extension.

During the questioning, Mansoori admitted to the theft and based on the information provided by him, the police recovered Rs 2.5 lakh worth of gold and silver ornaments along with Rs 23,500 cash stolen from Mubarik’s house.

Tausif is a neighbour of Mubarik. Seeing him going away locking his house, the accused perpetrated the theft.