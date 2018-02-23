Indore: Build dream homes well within your budget with IIID Showcase

Indore: ‘Showcase -2018’, an exhibition of designer home products by Institute of Indian Interior Designer (IIID), began on a promising note here on Thursday, with a cache of modern furniture and other products put on display for public by more than 151 participating companies from across the globe. Moreover, many companies even launched their products at the event.

IIID’s national president Pratap Jadhav said “We are taking designs to masses under the banner of IIID. We are presently running an educational programme themed on ‘Define Design’, as a part of which, we have associated with 30 colleges and four universities. We are trying to ensure that no college run designing course for less than 3 years because crash course for interior designing is not possible. At present, only four countries including Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia and Bangkok in Asia Pacific provide license to interior designers. We want to understand their process of issuing license and apply it in India to provide better service to people. We aim to train over 10, 000 students in designing by 2019 and prepare them for industry.”

He added that “Indians are importing furniture from China and US without even realising that there is a difference of 20 per cent in temperature and condition in these countries. We build houses and furniture like the West and then, as weather here is different we further invest on AC and curtains to balance the temperature. We rather suggest adapting designs fit for Indian conditions.”

Chairperson of IIID Indore chapter, Paresh Kapde shared that “Common man is usually afraid of visiting big showrooms when building their dream houses. He compromises with his dreams because of the big price tags. We therefore aim to inform them that they can build beautiful homes well within their budget via IIID Showcase.”