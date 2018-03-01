Indore: Budget allocation disheartens industries

Indore: Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) president Alok Dave has expressed dejection over less allocation for development of industries in state budget presented on Wednesday. AIMP is an apex body of MSME units of the state.

In a statement, Dave said that State Finance Minister has claimed that state’s GDP of 7.3% is higher than national growth rate. This is an indicator of state’s growth. Dave said that allocation of a meager Rs 855 core for investment promotion scheme in 2018-19 belied the hopes. He further said that following success of Make in India and Make in Madhya Pradesh campaign, industrialists were hopeful of high budgetary allocation. Currently, there is no facility of drinking water in industrial areas, he added.