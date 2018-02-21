Indore: Budding software developers brave 24-hour coding challenge

Indore: Fixing two bugs with one line of code, Indore Institute of Science and Technology (IIST) organised ‘Hackathon’ first phase for engineering students on college campus on Tuesday.

Over 104 young budding software developers participated in the 24-hour challenge of coding.

Bringing excitement to coders, department of computer science and engineering and information technology developed the idea for revamping the college website.

Explaining the contest, prof Margi Patel said “We wanted to revamp the college website with artistry and elegance and who better than a student to find the right ideas.” The competition was to design the website and crack a predetermined challenge within a given period of time.

“A total of 32 teams participated in the competition that began at 12:30 pm on Monday and ended at 12:30 pm on Tuesday,” Margi said. Participants included students from first year to fourth year with open invite to other branches.

The goal of the event was to provide a competitive platform that provides better opportunities of digitalisation to the students. The announcement of the competition raised a lot of interest, with over 32 teams of 104 participants registering for the competition.

Prior to the event, a two-day workshop was organised in which delegates from various industries gave hands-on training to students in order to brush up their designing skills.

The competition was judged by Ankit Gupta, Dhreendra and Sudarshan. Each team presented their newly designed website to a panel of judges on Tuesday. In the first phase of the competition, 10 teams were selected from 32 for the finale.

Sharing their feelings, selected candidates talked about lessons learned. “It was amazing and very challenging to sit and code for 24 hours. I guess it was to prepare us for tough IT life ahead,” student Aakash Mishra said. He added that working for so many hours was more challenging than coding.

“I am so glad that we got selected in the finals, the challenge is tough but we are hoping to win,” student Prateek Patel said.

Chatting about her experience, student Manali Sethi said, “I think after everything, our college website will definitely look great and that sounds great.” She added that they would feel proud to have a stunning website.

Director general Arun S Bhatnagar congratulated the winners for and said “Your triumph will ring through the history of our institute. We are proud of you!”