Indore: BTech student, roommate girl arrested for sending girl’s photo on Instagram

Indore: City cyber cell of police on Tuesday arrested a BTech student and a girl for allegedly uploading photos of a girl from a fake profile to instagram. The accused girl is roommate of the victim and was helping the main accused in posting victim’s photos. They were allegedly demanding Rs 50,000 from the victim for not making viral her photos.

Superintendent of Police (cyber cell) Jitendra Singh said that victim hailing from Maharashtra is a college student and residing as paying guest in the city. She along with her father reached at cyber office situated near Pipliyahana Square and lodged a complaint that an unidentified person has created a profile in the name ‘Anonymous Blood’ on instagram and posted her photos on it. He posted the photos which were in her mobile phone. The accused was threatening her of making photos viral if she did not give Rs 50,000 to him.

After receiving complaint, sub inspector Reena Chouhan was instructed to investigate the matter. During investigation, it was found that victim had been receiving messages from an unidentified number for money. The accused asked her to reach near AICTSL office with money. A team consisting of Sub Inspector Chouhan, Sub inspector Pooja Muvel and Sub inspector Amod Singh was constituted to nab the accused. The team reached at AICTSL office but the accused changed their plan knowing about cyber team.

Later, a case under Section 354 (C), 384, 507 of IPC and 66 (E), 67, 67 (A) of IT Act was registered. During the investigation, it was revealed that the fake instagram profile was being operated by Mohammad Ghulam Moinuddin of Ranchi (Jharkhand) and his friend Sanjana (name changed). After the investigation, cyber cell team managed to arrest both the accused and recovered a mobile phone and a laptop from them. The mobile phone and laptop are being sent to forensic lab for investigation.

Singh further said that the accused girl is the roommate of victim and she is the friend of accused Mohammad Ghulam. He is pursuing BTech from a city college. Accused girl had saved victim’s photos in her laptop. Further investigation is underway.