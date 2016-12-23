Indore: BSNL records rise in customers

Indore: As private telecom companies are facing drop in subscribers due to free data and calling scheme by Reliance Jio, the BSNL has recorded 15 per cent rise in subscribers due to improved network.

Port-in customers of BSNL in Indore has increased by 15 per cent as compared to customers posting out.

“We have 3.60 lakh customers of post-paid and pre-paid in Indore and it is increasing constantly due to improved network. BSNL has also reached to 332 gram panchayats with high speed internet through the digital fibre cable,” said general manager MR Rawat.

BSNL has also created a record in swapping the Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) to newer cable as they have swapped 192 BTS in 10 days. Earlier, Chandigarh the record but now the Indore team of BSNL has done swapping of maximum number of stations in minimum time.

“As major player in making India digital, BSNL has launched Mobicash mobile app in collaboration with State Bank of India to promote cashless transactions in rural areas. Retailers can work as micro ATM with app to support cashless economy,” Rawat added.