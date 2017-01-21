Indore: BRTS could not be developed into an ideal model says Sanjay Dubey

Indore: Among people raising their finger over the design and success of BRTS, one more name was added on Friday.

Divisional commissioner Sanjay Dubey admitted that BRTS could not be developed into an ideal model. Reckoning the reasons for its failure he said the frequency of buses could not be raised to connect the corridor.

Senior IAS officer Dubey was talking to the media here in Meet the Press programme at Indore Press Club.

He replied to all the prominent queries pertaining to the city. Replying to a question about BRTS, he said, “We could not develop a seamless connection of public buses’ network in the city, which joins to i-bus network of BRTS. Primary purpose of developing BRTS was to reduce run of private vehicles and shift people to public transport. But in absence of a strong bus network, BRTS could not develop into an ideal model.

Talking about dismal traffic of the city, Dubey termed it as the biggest challenge for Indore. “Traffic runs on a smooth manner when it’s all components run together like traffic engineering (which has 60 per cent share), education to people (30 per cent share) and enforcement of law (10 per cent share),” he said.

“In the city we need to stress enforcement and education about traffic sense. In abroad, police focus only on enforcement, because traffic engineering and education is perfect there,” he added.

Replying to questions on MY Hospital’s transformation he termed it as a continuous process, which could not be achieved in a short time.

On a question why MYH could not be developed like an AIIMS, he said when proposal come in light alternate options of same facility hospitals cropped up.

Dubey expressed sadness over pace of execution in restoration plan of icon of the city Lalbagh Palace.

He said primarily State Archeological Department had to take care of the restoration plan of the royal building of Holkar dynasty.

Dubey inspected the place with officials of the department around six months ago. During the visit a complete time frame for restoration of the old building and its garden was chalked out.