Indore: BPT, nursing students waiting for marksheets for 10 months

Indore: The first year students of bachelor of physiotherapy (BPT) and BSc (Nursing) have been waiting for their mark-sheets for the past 10 months. “Our exams were held in January last year and results were announced in May. Since then we have been waiting for our mark-sheets,” said students of BPT first year.

They said that BSc nursing and some other courses students are also waiting for Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) to release their mark-sheet but to no avail as yet.

The MPMSU had taken MBBS and BDS courses under its wing in session 2014-15 and BPT, nursing, BHMS and paramedical courses under its purview in 2015-16.

The first prof exam of MBBS and BDS students was held in 2016 and there results announced and subsequently mark-sheets were issued in February 2017. Results of all the exams held MBBS and BDS first prof were handed announced but marksheets were not issued.

When contacted, MPMSU Pushpraj Singh said that marksheets could not be issued due to varied reasons. “However, the main reason being printing related hiccups which we have resolved now,” he said.

He also stated that all pending mark-sheets have been printed which will be dispatched soon to the students. He also stated that they would be outsourcing mark-sheet printing work. “We are going to give contract of mark-sheet printing work to some private agencies so that the task can be completed on time and without any hassle,” he said.

Singh also stated that the university has decided to include security features into the mark-sheets.