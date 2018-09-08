Weekend will leave a bitter taste among denizens as they will wake up to the news that the petrol price has breached Rs 86/litre mark in the city on Saturday. Petrol price has continued with its upward trend for the last 20 days and has been setting new record with every passing day. The petrol price in the city breached Rs 86 mark after the oil marketing companies announced 40paise increase in price for Saturday.

Friday (Sep 7, 2018) would be remarkable in a sense that the petrol prices had registered highest rise of 49 paisa. As the records the petrol prices have risen by Rs 6.16 per liter in just 4 months and 17 days. On July 22 it crossed Rs 80 per liter mark. Diesel prices for Saturday quoted Rs 76.49 with increase of 47 paisa from yesterday rates. Market observers said that now the impact of the fuel prices will be visible on the budget of a common middle class family, as this phenomena will fuel the price rise of commodities.