Indore: A panic like situation prevailed in Bangarda on Sunday morning when a man’s body was found in the area.

It took hours to identify the body as the face was badly damaged. Police are investigating the case whether it is a case of murder or accident.

According to cops at Aerodrome police station, the body was identified as Jairam Patel of Gareeb Nawaz colony and it was recovered between Bangarda and Quila Maidan.

“There were many wounds on the face and neck of the body. It is not clear whether it is a case of murder or accident but we are investigating on both the aspects,” the police said. Exact reason of death will be ascertained only after the post mortem report.