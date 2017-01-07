Indore: ‘Blessy’ helped the Ozas overcome difficult times

Indore: The ability to communicate without words is a blessing that often enters people’s life through animals which selflessly devote themselves to their masters. Such a love is healing, the story of how Blessy, a pomeranian, helped Oza family in overcoming their tough times.

The family had never considered having a dog, until they could no other hope. Sharing the story, 21-year-old management student Anmol Oza said, “It happened around 13 years back, when my cousin brother Aditya had insisted on having a dog.”

She elaborated that Aditya was suffering from Malaria and was in a critical condition. “Because of his condition, our joint family decided to bring home Blessy,” Anmol said.

As the little Blessy entered their home and hearts, Aditya grew stronger and recovered from his illness. “It is amazing how things changed after Blessy came, for example, everyone spend more time together and chatted,” Anmol said.

Growing up in a joint family transforms a person but growing up in a loving family with a dog makes life heavenly. In the heavenly environment, the Oza family kids grew fond of Blessy.

Expressing her delight, teacher Seema said, “Everyone cared for Blessy and in return, she brought our family closer.” She elaborated that on every festival, they would play around and Blessy was an important part of games.

Sharing his feeling about the pet, businessman Ashok said, “Blessy was truly a blessing, she was like my other daughter.” He was fond of the dog and spent some time playing around with her every day.

After living a full life, Blessy passed away in 2015, which left the family heart-broken. “We could not imagine living without her, but we did not have a choice,” student Madhur said. Going through grieving process, the family tried to let go off Blessy while securing their sweet memories together. During the same time, Anmol noticed that a stray female dog had given birth to some puppies in front of their house.

“I was instantly in love with them so I regularly fed them,” Anmol said. While she had quickly found a new member to divert her love to, her family was not ready to adopt a new dog.

“Despite my father’s (Ashok) reluctance, I decided to adopt the next puppies given by the dog,” Anmol said. She adopted Chicko, Heaven and Kalli as their mother grew old.

Working for animal welfare, she learned about sterilisation of dogs and got all her dogs and nearby dogs sterilised. “I got them sterilised, but was unsure how to help my dad get closer to our new pets,” Anmol said.

Over a couple of months, she did not have to do much. “They are sweet, innocent creatures who made their way into my heart, no matter how hard I tried to close the door,” Ashok said. Talking about her love for the new pets, Anmol said, “My brother (Madhur) and I sleep with Chicko, while Heaven and Kalli are more independent.” They have trained their dogs at home.

Expanding their love for dogs to all the dogs in the city, they conduct various feeding, vaccination and sterilisation drive for stray dogs. “We are also trying to sell dog merchandise for raising funds for our drives,” Anmol said. She added that in their last drive, they fed 300 dogs along with some cows and goats at Khandwa road.