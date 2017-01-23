Indore: Birthday bash proves fatal for five youths

Indore: A birthday bash proved fatal for five youths. Celebrating the day, the youths were returning home in a jovial mood, when their car collided head on with a dumper on AB Road, killing all the five occupants of the car on the spot.

Homeless people sleeping on footpath and nearby area woke up to noise of screeching brakes followed by huge sound of collision between two vehicles. Those nearby areas immediately rushed to the spot and found that a Ford Fiesta was crashed into a dumper and had been completely mangled. The occupants of the car too had been crushed. Realising that none of them had survived one of the passers-by dialed 100 and informed the cops.

It was a heart wrenching scene. The car had been completely damaged. Passers-by said that the car was being driven at a high speed. The incident had a catastrophic affect on five families.

As the car was completely mangled, the police had to rope in a cutter to retrieve mutilated bodies of the deceased.

One of the deceased, Sumit worked in a telecom company in Noida. He had shifted to Indore a month ago. Married a year ago, his wife was one of the first to reach the crime scene after being informed by the police.

Family members of all the five deceased were in a shock after hearing about the news. They rushed to District Hospital after being informed that the bodies have been taken there.

The police are still trying to ascertain the owner of the car. Investigating officer GS Rawat said that none of the five families owned the car. He said that efforts were underway to ascertain the owner of the car and as to how these youths managed to get hold of it.

As the accident occurred on AB Road, Rawat said that it was suspected that the group was returning from Mhow after celebrating Ravish birthday.

Deepak was a brilliant student and his family had high hopes from him. They were hopeful that he would clear a competitive exam and bring laurels to them.