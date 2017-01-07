Indore: Bird documentation workshop on January 22

Indore: The Nature Volunteers (TNV), an environmental NGO, has organised one-day workshop on bird monitoring and documentation at Sirpur Lake and Basketball Stadium from 8 am to 10 am on January 22. Programme coordinator representing Bird Count India Ramit Singal shared, “The idea is to help understand and conserve our birdlife.”

He elaborated that in Madhya Pradesh, there are very few birders who contribute to eBird and we hope that this workshop will help in engage local birders to upload their birding checklist so we can better understand the birds of this region.

TNV secretary Dev Vasudevan shared, “The activities will include birding at Sirpur Lake, presentation on why monitoring and documentation of birds are important and introduction to ebird and how to use it.”