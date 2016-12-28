Indore: Biker succumbs to injuries in hospital

Indore: A youth succumbed to his injuries at a city hospital on Tuesday. He was admitted to the hospital after a speeding car hit the motorcycle he was on.

The police have registered a case of causing death due to negligent driving and a search is on for the car driver involved in this hit-and-run accident. According to the police, the accident had occurred on December 4 at MR Tool booth and the youth was identified as Pawan Chouhan.

CRIME ROUND UP

Drunk driver nabbed

A drunk driver hit a parked scooter injuring two brothers sitting on it. The injured brothers and their neighbours nabbed the driver and handed him over to the police.

The driver was reportedly inn inebriated state and has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Indrapuri. Kishore Kumar Pehlani and his brother Hundul Kumar were chatting while sitting on their scooter outside their home when a speeding car hit them injuring them.

The car driver, Rohit Thorat, was in an inebriated state and was nabbed by the brothers and their neighbours and handed over to the police. The car has been seized.

Dowry act case

Police have registered cases against a newly married woman’s husband and father-in-law under the Dowry Act.

According to the police, the cases were registered following a complaint filed by Fareen Khan (19) a resident of Rizwan Nagar, Bank against her husband Ittiyak alias Saddam and father-in-law Mushtaq Khan.

Fareen told the police that she had gotten married in February 2016 and five days after marriage her husband and father-in-law began harassing her for dowry and then kicked her out of house within a month.

Molestation bid

Police have booked a youth for attempting to molest an underage girl and a search is on for him now.

According to the police, the youth identified as Ritesh alias Ajju Chouhan, a resident of Tejpur Gadbadi, tried to talk to the girl and when she objected caught her by hand. The girl raised alarm forcing Ajju flee.