Indore: Bhuri Tekri residents, IMC come face-to-face

Indore: Residents of Bhuri Tekri and Indore Municipal Corporation on Friday came face to face when the latter proposed demolishing their shanties so that multi-storey buildings could be constructed there for them.

But the residents did not accept the offer and hijacked the IMC bulldozer came to knock down their shanties and forced the municipal officials to return blank. Amid this high drama, though the police were present they chose to remain mute-spectator. As part of the PM housing scheme, multi-storey buildings are to be constructed at Bhuri Tekri in which permanent accommodations would be provided to residents of the tekri.

The tekri has nearly 200 shanties in which thousands of families reside.

The residents told IMC officials that each family should be provided with 15×50 plot on the tekri and they would construct houses on their own.

City engineer Harbajan Singh tried to explain them that it was not possible. To this, the residents damaged teen-shed shelters setup for them for transition period and forced the municipal officials to leave the scene.

Illegal structures pulled down at Sanchar Nagar

Removal gang of IMC on Friday knocked down some illegal under-construction structures at Sanchar Nagar. Some persons were constructing houses illegal at Sanchar Nagar. On learning about this, the IMC issued notices to the persons concerned directing them to demolish their illegal structures but to no avail. On Friday, IMC bulldozers reached Sanchar Nagar and pulled down the under-construction structures.