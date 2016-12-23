Indore: ‘Bhoomi pujan’ of gardens performed

Mhow: Under the ongoing development works being carried out by Mhowgaon Nagar Parishad, the residents of the town received two more gifts as the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of proposed gardens of town’s Shree Nath Colony and Harinagar Colony were performed on Wednesday.

Chief guest was Aaskash Vijayvergiya, while Rekha Ramkishore Shukla presided over the function. On this occasion, Deepak Kadam, rural block president of the BJP Santosh Patidar, vice president of Mhowgaon Nagar Parishad Anand Verma and others were present.