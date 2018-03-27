Indore: BHMS students force DAVV to declare exam timetable

Indore: Amid police personal presence, students of Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) on Monday held Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) ‘captive’ for their exams.

They kept senior university officers, including registrar Ajay Verma, exam controller Ashesh Tiwari and deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare and dean student welfare LK Tripathi, ‘captive’ until their exam timetables were declared.

Police could do little to stop the protest as they were not been given permission to arrest the agitators. The only thing the police personnel could do is issue mere threats which fell on deaf ears. BHMS exams were scheduled from March 24 but the same were suspended sine die last week following a strike by non-teaching employees of the university.

Annoyed over the suspension, students in large numbers reached the administrative campus of DAVV on Monday and staged a demonstration. After slogan shouting, the students entered exam controller Ashesh Tiwari’s office and sought exam timetable immediately.

Tiwari told the students that the exams could not be conducted until non-teaching staff return from the strike. But the students were not ready to listen to “any excuse” as their course was already running one year behind the schedule.

They led by NSUI leader Vikas Nandwana staged a sit-in at Tiwari’s office stating that they would not be allow him to move out of his chamber until exam dates are announced. On learning about the protest, registrar Verma, deputy registrar Khare and DSW Tripathi also reached the exam controller’s office and tried in vain to pacify the protesting students.

But they were also kept captive. Police were called in to control the situation but the university authorities did not permit them take any tough action against the students. For three long hours, the students did not allow the officers to move out of Tiwari’s chamber after which police stepped in and move the officers out forcefully.

To this, the students locked the main channel gate of the university building stating they would not allow any officer to move out of the institute campus until their exams dates were announced. Giving in to the protest, the university officers announced plans to hold exams from April 16 but the announcement failed to break the ice. The students then sought the assurance in writing which the officers were not ready to give.

The police also tried to mediate but when no truce took place, they threatened to arrest the protestors.

However, the registrar did not give permission for that. After nearly four hours of protests, eventually the university declared timetable of BHMS first, second, third and fourth professional exams after which the students ended the agitation.