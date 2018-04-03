Indore: Bharat bandh receives partial response in city

Indore: The call given for Bharat bandh by Dalit organisations received a lukewarm response in the city on Monday. The Dalit organisations gave a call to protest against amendments in SC, ST Protection of Atrocities Act. Major commercial markets including Siyaganj, Jawahar Marg, MG Road, Cloth Market remained opened. Its partial impact was seen in Malwa Mills area. Shops at Patnipura remained closed.

Though shops had opened at 10 am there, Dalit leaders took to streets and forced shopkeepers to shut the shops. The favourite food joint, 56 shops and its adjoining areas, wore a deserted look as the shops remained close there.

At Rajwada, Dalit leaders forced shopkeepers selling flowers and puja goods to shut their shops. Shopkeepers resisted their move but police’ alertness prevented conflict. Dalit leaders gathered at Rajwada from where they fanned out to other parts of the city to force people to keep their shops shut.

Dalit leaders tried to enter the railway station building from platform No 4 with an intention to disrupt the trains. But RPF and GRP personnel foiled their attempts. In a bid to capture media attention, some Dalit workers raised slogans while standing near Indore-Pune train at 2.20 pm.

They took photographs of the incident and circulated on social media. Sohanlal Shinde of Krantikari Dalit Sangarsha Morcha said this is an attempt to unite Dalits. A heavy police force was deployed in the city specially at Rajwada where ADM Ajay Dev Sharma was in-charge.