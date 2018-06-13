Indore: Bhaiyyu Maharaj dabbled in business before turning to spirituality

Indore: Spiritual guru Bhaiyyu Maharaj who started his career as a model also tried his hands in business before turning to spirituality. Born in the family of landlords in 1968 in Shujalpur, Madhya Pradesh, Bhaiyyu Maharaj aka Uday Singh Deshmukh married twice. He is survived by two daughters, Kuhu from first wife late Madhavi and another daughter from second wife Dr Ayushi.

Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s first wife died of illness three years ago after which he married a dentist Dr Ayushi, a native of Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh. People close to Bhaiyyu Maharaj said his daughter Kuhu was not happy with his second marriage and couldn’t adjust with her stepmother Dr Ayushi.

Kuhu and Ayushi had disputes due to which they lived separately. “Kuhu lived in Pune while Ayushi lived in Silver Springs Township in Indore. Bhaiyyu Maharaj had shifted to a bungalow in the township with his second wife. He lived with his first wife Madhavi in his old house ‘Shivneri’ in Scheme No 54.

Following the dispute between wife and daughter Kuhu, he had shifted his wife to another apartment in Part-II of Silver Springs and they did not meet daily. “Dr Ayushi was also the reason why Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s first wife Madhavi remained under depression. Bhaiyyu Maharaj had claimed that he married for second time to take care of his daughter Kuhu as she needed a mother,” sources said.

Last meeting

Bhaiyyu Maharaj and his wife Dr Ayushi had met last in a restaurant in Rau on Monday evening. They had reached restaurant from different vehicles. “They both met in a restaurant and that was the last meeting of Bhaiyyu Maharaj and his wife before being found dead on Tuesday,” sources said.

Had closeness with many politicians

Being a spiritual guru, Bhaiyyu Maharaj had closeness with many politicians including late Vilasrao Deshmukh, Prithviraj Singh Chouhan, Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray, Anna Hazare, Pratibha Devi Patil and Narendra Modi. He had to face tough time also when Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Phadnavis and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan had shut some of his projects running in both the states.