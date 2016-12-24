Indore: Being online helped her business, but shocks remain

Indore: Bringing mothers closer to their babies, 29-year-old entrepreneur Nikita Jain has created an online marketplace ‘Baby wearing stuff’ that brings varieties of baby carriers to new moms.

Discussing how she came up with the idea of creating a marketplace for baby carriers, she said that it was from her own experience of nursing her baby.

“After giving birth to Ayaan, I faced a lot of trouble while walking around with him,” Nikita said. She came across a number of carriers that were available online. “However, I could not find something that would keep my baby close to me,” she added.

Managing with cloth carrier, Nikita continued to research about other ways of carrying Ayaan, while keeping him close. “I came across some women, who were making skin-hugging kangaroo carriers,” she said.

Sharing how their business growth and how it was affected by demonetisation, Nikita said, “Being an online business model and catering to a segment which works more as a necessity.” Though she quotes that demonetisation has not impacted her business directly, there have been indirect shocks that would last as after effect for some time.

What safeguarded her business from demonetisation shock?

* The fact that ergonomic baby carriers are not yet available in physical stores, so the main source of buying them has always been online in India.

* Even otherwise most new parents start relying a lot on online shopping due to lack of time and other constraints with a newborn. So an online business model works better for baby products industry.

* Also the sentimental value with anything related to babies. Indian parents would keep their needs aside but take care of their baby needs first.

How did demonetisation slow down her business?

One of our important marketing tactics to create awareness and reach out to more local parents was participating in physical exhibitions. This we have slowed down for now due to lack of cash availability and general market scenario.

All in all I would say the impact of demonetisation has been neutral or in fact positive as some parents who would still prefer a physical store have turned online to fulfil their baby needs.