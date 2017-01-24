Indore: BEd, MEd entrance tests in second week of April

Indore: Entrance tests for two-year BEd and MEd courses would be held in the second week of April even as Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has started pre-affiliation inspections at teacher education colleges under it overlooking protest by the college directors against the inspections.

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) also known as Vyapam has declared the tentative dates for entrance exams of BEd and MEd courses. As per the schedule, the entrance tests would be held either on April 8 or 9.

More than 70,000 candidates, including nearly 8000 from the city, take BEd entrance test in the state every year against nearly 63,000 vacant seats in BEd colleges across the state.

Using entrance test scores, admissions are granted by Department of Higher Education through centralised online counselling in BEd colleges in the state.

Generally, the Vyapam would take BEd entrance tests in the month of May but since last year the exams dates has been advanced the test apparently to ensure that admissions process can be completed before commencement of new academic session on July 1.

Last year, the entrance test for BEd course was conduct on April 20 and this year it would be held on April 8 or 9.

Meanwhile, the DAVV has started pre-inspections of BEd colleges despite protest by the college directors. The directors were against the inspection at their colleges. They were claiming that only National Council for Teacher Education has right to inspection their colleges, a claim refuted by the DAVV.

“The university as an affiliating body has every right to inspect colleges it receives application for affiliation or renewal of affiliation,” vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad said.

He said that the university has started inspections of BEd colleges which would be completed soon. “Ahead of the entrance test, we will provide DHE a list of BEd colleges granted affiliations so that only affiliated colleges could participate in online admission counselling,” he added.