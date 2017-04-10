Indore: BEd entrance test date announced, registration to begin shortly

Indore: Entrances tests for admission in teacher education courses offered by colleges in the state would tentatively be held in the last week of May.

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) — commonly known as Vyapam, has revised its exam calendar and mentioned that tentatively entrances test for BEd, MEd, BPEd, MPEd, etc would be held on May 27 and 28.

Earlier, the Vyapam website stated that the tests would be held on April 8 and 9. “After consulting with Department of Higher Education (DHE), we have revised the exam dates,” said an official at Vyapam wishing anonymity. He also stated that the registration window for the entrances tests would be opened shortly.

“We will give about one month time for candidates to register for the tests,” he added. Last year, Vyapam had conducted pre-BEd test in April but this year the exam got delayed, reasons known best to powers that be. Malwa Region Private Education College Association said that the entrances tests should be advanced.

“If exams will be conducted in last week of May, then there will be very few days for counselling. We demand to prepone exams at least by a fortnight so that three rounds of online admission counselling can be conducted by commencement of session 2017-18,” said Girdhar Nagar, director of Indore Mahavidyalaya.

Pre-affiliation inspections unlikely for session 2017-18

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), which recently completed pre-affiliation inspections at BEd colleges for session 2016-17, is unlikely to hold inspections for session 2017-18. “We may consider inspection reports of session 2016-17 for renewal of affiliation for session 2017-18,” signalled vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad. He, however, said that the final call in the matter would be taken by standing committee of the university.­0

The last date to apply for affiliation and renew affiliation is April 13. After that, the DAVV would grant affiliation to BEd colleges by March 12, a deadline set by the DAVV. “If the DAVV would go ahead with pre-affiliation inspections at the colleges all over again, then in no condition it would be able to meet the deadline,” said an officer of DAVV. He said that there are 60 BEd colleges under DAVV of which 25 are located in seven different districts other than Indore district. “Inspections for session 2016-17 took three months, if we expedited the process then also it would be impossible for us to complete inspections of BEd colleges before May end because the university teams would be busy in carry out inspections of other colleges also simultaneously,” he said adding that there are about 170 colleges which offer courses other than BEd and they are to be granted affiliation before commencement of session 2017-18 anyhow. The new session is to commence on July 1.