Indore: BEd College’s plea seeking DAVV affiliation dismissed, students’ career in jeopardy

Indore: In a major blow to Shubhdeep College of Education, Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed its petition seeking affiliation from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV). The dismissal jeopardised career of a good number of BEd students who had taken admission in the college in session 2017-18.

A division bench of justice PK Jaiswal and justice Ved Prakash Sharma quashed the petition observing that the college did not appoint teachers under College Code 28 norm to run two-year BEd course. Citing various shortcomings, including non-compliance of Code 28 norm, the DAVV had denied affiliation to the college in May even though it had recognition from National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE). Resultantly, the department of higher education had not included Shubhdeep College of Education in BEd counselling.

Challenging the DAVV’s move, the college had filed a petition in the HC alleging that it was denied affiliation by the university even when it had recognition from NCTE. The college had also claimed that it was denied participation in BEd admission counselling due to lack of affiliation. In its interim order, the court had directed the DHE to include the college in the counselling.

During hearing in the case, the DAVV informed the court that the college was denied affiliation as it did not fulfil the requisite conditions, including appointment of teachers under Code 28 norm. The college argued that it was in the process of appointing teachers as per norms. “We informed the court that the college had previously given in writing that it would appoint teachers under Code 28 norm but to no avail.

Merely on promise, the college could not be given affiliation,” said advocate Neha Yadav, the petitioner for DAVV. After hearing both the parties, the court dismissed the petition.

Four more colleges risking similar fate

Four more colleges are facing identical fate. Imperial College, Patel College, Charak College and Modern College were also denied affiliation by the university for not appointing teachers under Code 28 norm. They had also moved court and their cases are sub-judice. Legal experts stated that petitions of these colleges may also be dismissed on the same ground like that of Shubhdeep College.