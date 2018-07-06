Indore: BEd aspirants spend day waiting for admission list

Indore: Students seeking admission in Bachelor of Education (BEd) course spent Thursday waiting for admission list to be announced but they were disappointed. Department of Higher Education (DHE) did not release the list and also did not disclose reason for it.

As per DHE schedule, the first admission list was to be released on Thursday. “I logged onto MPOnline website on which the list was to be uploaded many a time but could not find it. DHE did not release admission list till late evening,” said Amit Jain, a candidate.

The DHE had stated that it would announce list by noon. But till 9.30 pm, the list was not announced. The department had undertaken admission counselling for BEd on June 15. The admissions were granted in three rounds. The first round is currently underway. Second round will be held from July 12 and third from August 3.

The registrations for first round were held from June 15 and 23. As per information, over 50,000 students had applied for admission in BEd course run by around 500 colleges in the state. He said DHE on June 28 had announced merit list of more than 43,000 students who have registered for centralised online admission counselling. Now, students whose names figured in the merit list will be allocated colleges.

“The students were given time from July 5-10 to submit course fee. Since admission list was not released, one day of students got wasted,” said Matushree Education College director Rambabu Sharma.

MEd, MPEd, BPEd list awaited

Besides BEd, DHE was to release list of students seeking admission in MEd, MPEd and BPEd courses. But DHE did not release admission list of these courses. The registrations for these courses took place along with of BEd course. Chaturvedi said DHE would release admission list on Friday. There are about one dozen MEd colleges and three BPEd colleges under DAVV.