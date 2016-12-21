Indore: Became a dancer despite stiff oppositions

Indore: Kathak dancer Pratima Jhalani tasted success despite her father’s initial opposition. She not only polished her dance, but also encouraged girls to become dancer. Last year, her three students— Muskan Jain, Amayra Dua and Pal Gupta—created world record in different Kathak challenges.

Sharing her story, Pratima said, “I didn’t know anything about dance and music beats.”

“I started learning Kathak in Class II, but it was not easy,” she said. Pratima elaborated that dance came to her naturally but being able to attend the classes was a problem.

“My father Rajendra Prasad Parikh was against dancing, he felt that it was looked down at,” Pratima said. However, her mother Vibha Devi Parikh understood her daughter and supported her dreams.

“My mother would take me to dance classes secretly and pay the fee,” Pratima said. Keeping the secret, she did not practise at home.

“My father did not get a hint of my dance classes for four years and then, when the time was right, things changed,” Pratima said. In 1994, she participated in regional inter-school dance competition in Dhamod, MP.

“I won the competition with flying colours, which was the biggest achievement that any child had in our family back then,” Pratima said. Though telephonic calls were rare in those days, her father received congratulatory calls the entire day.

“When all our relatives appreciated my efforts and told my dad that he is lucky to have such a talented daughter, my father’s point of view changed,” Pratima said. Understanding the value of art, Rajendra supported his daughter in further endeavours.

Since, Pratima had always been different in her family, her marriage was different too. “I would often participate in competitions and perform in programmes,” Pratima said.

During these programmes, she often met instrumentalist Sunil Jhalani. “We had similar interest and felt connected because of music,” Pratima said.

Falling in love with her art, beauty and passion, Sunil knew that Pratima was ‘the one’ for him. “Coming from a Brahmin family, I knew that my parents might not support my union with Sunil, who comes from a Baniya family,” Pratima said.

Though she knew it would be tough, she stood up for love. “We told our parents, who initially objected to our union saying we are too different and society would not accept us,” Sunil said.

However, their common interest, aspirations and love brought them together and convinced their parents. “Over time, our parents understood and had to accept our choices,” Sunil said.

Their son Krishna is also inclined to music. “We wanted him to study, but it seems he has rhythm in his blood,” Sunil said. He explained that Krishna often plays instruments and is naturally good at them.